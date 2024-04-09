When Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Will Be A Good Investment?

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $540.35M, closed the last trade at $9.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -6.16% during that session. The DBI stock price is -42.37% off its 52-week high price of $13.44 and 34.96% above the 52-week low of $6.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Sporting -6.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DBI stock price touched $9.44 or saw a rise of 11.53%. Year-to-date, Designer Brands Inc shares have moved 6.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) have changed -7.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.7.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Designer Brands Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.24%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $739.29 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $805.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 13.23% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.68%.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between June 06 and June 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 2.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.67% with a share float percentage of 127.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Designer Brands Inc having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.22 million shares worth more than $82.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.45 million and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.60% shares in the company for having 3.32 million shares of worth $42.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $18.35 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.66% of company’s outstanding stock.