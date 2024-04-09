What Are The Chances Of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Being A Good Investment?

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.57B, closed the recent trade at $17.41 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -134.23% off its 52-week high price of $40.78 and 13.38% above the 52-week low of $15.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.12 million shares.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CHWY stock price touched $17.41 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc shares have moved -26.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have changed -1.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.29%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.20%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.84 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.86 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 29 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.46% with a share float percentage of 78.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc having a total of 506 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 16.1 million shares worth more than $635.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 13.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 16.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.31 million and represent 13.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $119.89 million while later fund manager owns 3.09 million shares of worth $104.73 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.