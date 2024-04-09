Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Cassava Sciences Inc

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has a beta value of -0.38 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $23.57 per share which meant it gained $2.26 on the day or 10.61% during that session. The SAVA stock price is -36.19% off its 52-week high price of $32.10 and 47.73% above the 52-week low of $12.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 661.47K shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Sporting 10.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SAVA stock price touched $23.57 or saw a rise of 2.28%. Year-to-date, Cassava Sciences Inc shares have moved 4.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) have changed 22.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.91.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cassava Sciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.36%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.70% and 28.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.45% over the past 5 years.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.71% with a share float percentage of 35.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cassava Sciences Inc having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.75 million shares worth more than $67.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.16 million and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $30.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $19.05 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.