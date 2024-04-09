Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Lower

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.82M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 29.72% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -532.61% off its 52-week high price of $5.82 and 51.09% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 260.40K shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Sporting 29.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VBIV stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 6.12%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved 56.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed 57.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 57.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,119.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.36 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $293k and $485k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,729.40% for the current quarter and 1,256.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.00% over the past 5 years.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.15% with a share float percentage of 15.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 1.38 million shares worth more than $4.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 6.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are General American Investors Co and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 62583.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 59707.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.