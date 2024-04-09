Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Lower

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $945.36M, closed the last trade at $5.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -37.2% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 70.35% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting -3.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AUTL stock price touched $5.43 or saw a rise of 7.02%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares have moved -15.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed 0.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 135.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.17%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.30% and 23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,454.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.67 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.32% over the past 5 years.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.87% with a share float percentage of 64.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Syncona Portfolio Ltd with over 21.35 million shares worth more than $50.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Syncona Portfolio Ltd held 12.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 20.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.76 million and represent 11.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.48% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $2.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.57 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.