Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Focus Universal Inc (FCUV) Lower

Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.57M, closed the recent trade at $0.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -22.43% during that session. The FCUV stock price is -781.48% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and -11.11% below the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 76260.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 120.84K shares.

Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Sporting -22.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FCUV stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 35.56%. Year-to-date, Focus Universal Inc shares have moved -81.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) have changed -30.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 14 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.47% with a share float percentage of 10.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Focus Universal Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.91 million shares worth more than $2.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.7 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $1.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $0.86 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.