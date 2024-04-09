Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Shares Are Down -42.39% So Far This Year

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 29.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.79B, closed the last trade at $8.52 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.40% during that session. The WBD stock price is -82.63% off its 52-week high price of $15.56 and 5.87% above the 52-week low of $8.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.83 million shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Sporting 2.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WBD stock price touched $8.52 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares have moved -25.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) have changed -2.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 101.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.66%, compared to 26.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 58.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.50%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.27 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.34 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $10.7 billion and $10.44 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.00% for the current quarter and -0.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 74.97% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.98% with a share float percentage of 69.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc having a total of 1,628 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 248.1 million shares worth more than $3.11 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 155.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 68.25 million shares of worth $855.79 million while later fund manager owns 52.78 million shares of worth $661.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.