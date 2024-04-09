Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) Gained 28.81% In One Month

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $317.28M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The VZLA stock price is -10.53% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 38.16% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 521.26K shares.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VZLA stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, Vizsla Silver Corp shares have moved 21.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) have changed 28.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vizsla Silver Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 19.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -79.36% over the past 5 years.

VZLA Dividends

Vizsla Silver Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.65% with a share float percentage of 32.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vizsla Silver Corp having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 15.68 million shares worth more than $19.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 15.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.39 million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 11.05 million shares of worth $12.71 million while later fund manager owns 5.0 million shares of worth $5.4 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.