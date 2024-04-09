UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $520.61M, closed the last trade at $3.48 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.88% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -66.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.80 and 33.62% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting 3.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TIGR stock price touched $3.48 or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -21.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed -15.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.98% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.79% with a share float percentage of 14.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $5.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.65 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $5.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.58 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.