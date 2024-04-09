Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Shares Are Down -45.00% YTD

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.18M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -8.33% during that session. The TUP stock price is -437.27% off its 52-week high price of $5.91 and 44.55% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Sporting -8.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TUP stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 20.29%. Year-to-date, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have moved -45.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) have changed -18.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.70% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $288.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $348.1 million and $340.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.70% for the current quarter and -15.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.49% over the past 5 years.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.19% with a share float percentage of 27.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tupperware Brands Corporation having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with over 3.33 million shares worth more than $2.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. held 7.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 million and represent 5.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $1.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $1.06 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.