Taoping Inc.. (TAOP) Is Down -4.55%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.55% during that session. The TAOP stock price is -871.43% off its 52-week high price of $10.20 and 23.81% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46770.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 455.96K shares.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Sporting -4.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TAOP stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 11.02%. Year-to-date, Taoping Inc. shares have moved -27.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) have changed -14.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 50520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.76% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 109.30%.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.99% with a share float percentage of 5.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taoping Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 2971.0 shares worth more than $1979.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 2163.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1441.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 2608.0 shares of worth $6154.0 while later fund manager owns 374.0 shares of worth $261.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.