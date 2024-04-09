TAL Education Group ADR (TAL): What Are The Positives?

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.56B, closed the recent trade at $11.31 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The TAL stock price is -37.22% off its 52-week high price of $15.52 and 55.0% above the 52-week low of $5.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.86 million shares.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TAL stock price touched $11.31 or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group ADR shares have moved -10.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have changed -4.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.43%, compared to 22.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 166.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $389.78 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $375.99 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.25% with a share float percentage of 52.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group ADR having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 20.46 million shares worth more than $121.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 3.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.05 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 14.5 million shares of worth $86.44 million while later fund manager owns 6.17 million shares of worth $50.43 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.