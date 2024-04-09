Small Cap Stock Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Is A Buy – Analysts

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 3.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.04M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The KITT stock price is -1034.62% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Sporting -2.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KITT stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 18.5%. Year-to-date, Nauticus Robotics Inc shares have moved -61.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) have changed 1.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.64% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.23 million and $2.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 89.00% for the current quarter and 316.70% for the next.

KITT Dividends

Nauticus Robotics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.44% with a share float percentage of 28.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nauticus Robotics Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harvard Management Company, Inc. with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $1.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Harvard Management Company, Inc. held 1.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 98330.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 47153.0 shares of worth $91948.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.