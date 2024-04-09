Small Cap Stock Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) Is A Buy – Analysts

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 16.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.22M, closed the last trade at $4.34 per share which meant it gained $1.85 on the day or 74.16% during that session. The ETAO stock price is -558.99% off its 52-week high price of $28.60 and 44.7% above the 52-week low of $2.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.27K shares.

Sporting 74.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ETAO stock price touched $4.34 or saw a rise of 40.47%. Year-to-date, Etao International Co Ltd. shares have moved -51.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) have changed 24.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 5910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

The company’s shares have gained 2.79% over the past 6 months.

Etao International Co Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 55.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.31% with a share float percentage of 0.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Etao International Co Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $84728.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 60000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39300.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $41004.0 while later fund manager owns 9665.0 shares of worth $6330.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.