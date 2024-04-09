Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.04B, closed the recent trade at $275.57 per share which meant it gained $6.99 on the day or 2.60% during that session. The PANW stock price is -38.2% off its 52-week high price of $380.84 and 36.02% above the 52-week low of $176.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.09 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Sporting 2.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PANW stock price touched $275.57 or saw a fall of -0.35%. Year-to-date, Palo Alto Networks Inc shares have moved -6.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) have changed -1.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palo Alto Networks Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.65%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.60% and -2.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

38 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.97 billion for the current quarter. 38 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 21 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.76% with a share float percentage of 85.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palo Alto Networks Inc having a total of 2,470 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 27.57 million shares worth more than $7.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 28.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.84 billion and represent 25.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 10.16% shares in the company for having 9.9 million shares of worth $2.75 billion while later fund manager owns 7.59 million shares of worth $2.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 7.80% of company’s outstanding stock.