Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 24.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.89B, closed the last trade at $23.00 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -19.57% off its 52-week high price of $27.50 and 68.35% above the 52-week low of $7.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.15 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PLTR stock price touched $23.00 or saw a rise of 4.56%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc shares have moved 33.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) have changed -13.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 82.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palantir Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.00%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $625.33 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $653.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $525.19 million and $532.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.10% for the current quarter and 22.70% for the next.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.42% with a share float percentage of 44.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc having a total of 1,307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 168.58 million shares worth more than $2.58 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 103.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 billion and represent 5.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 53.42 million shares of worth $818.96 million while later fund manager owns 39.41 million shares of worth $604.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.