Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.19B, closed the recent trade at $325.89 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The SWAV stock price is -1.75% off its 52-week high price of $331.58 and 51.82% above the 52-week low of $157.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 887.03K shares.

Sporting 0.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SWAV stock price touched $325.89 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, Shockwave Medical Inc. shares have moved 71.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have changed 29.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.

Figures show that Shockwave Medical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.01%, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.90% and 57.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.69 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $226.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $147.31 million and $180.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.00% for the current quarter and 25.80% for the next.

Shockwave Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.88% with a share float percentage of 97.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shockwave Medical Inc. having a total of 584 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.64 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 billion and represent 9.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $228.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $327.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.