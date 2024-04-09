Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) has a beta value of -5.59 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.73 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 13.09% during that session. The SFWL stock price is -917.34% off its 52-week high price of $17.60 and 16.18% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 316.73K shares.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Sporting 13.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SFWL stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 22.39%. Year-to-date, Shengfeng Development Ltd. shares have moved -41.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) have changed -0.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

SFWL Dividends

Shengfeng Development Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 82.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.10% with a share float percentage of 6.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shengfeng Development Ltd. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 21749.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 5044.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46253.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.