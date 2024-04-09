Shares Of Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) Loss -13.85% In A Month

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 11.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.81M, closed the recent trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 22.46% during that session. The BPTS stock price is -1112.82% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 20.51% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.37K shares.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Sporting 22.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BPTS stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 17.02%. Year-to-date, Biophytis ADR shares have moved -41.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) have changed -13.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 42850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Biophytis ADR (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biophytis ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.53%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.09% with a share float percentage of 0.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biophytis ADR having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4600.0 shares worth more than $1644.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rhumbline Advisers, with the holding of over 530.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.