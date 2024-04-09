Shares Of Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Declined -14.52% In One Month

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) has a beta value of 3.85 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35B, closed the last trade at $29.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The BYON stock price is -32.31% off its 52-week high price of $39.27 and 53.81% above the 52-week low of $13.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Sporting -1.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BYON stock price touched $29.68 or saw a rise of 15.37%. Year-to-date, Beyond Inc shares have moved 7.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) have changed -14.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Beyond Inc (BYON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 88.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.46%, compared to 17.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -720.00% and -2,600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $393.93 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $472.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.08% over the past 5 years.

BYON Dividends

Beyond Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.57% with a share float percentage of 78.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Inc having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company.