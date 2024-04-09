Shares Of Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH) increased By 40.70% In A Month

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.33M, closed the recent trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 20.54% during that session. The ANGH stock price is -158.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 53.33% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.87K shares.

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Sporting 20.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ANGH stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 20.99%. Year-to-date, Anghami Inc shares have moved 29.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) have changed 40.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 39610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

ANGH Dividends

Anghami Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.15% with a share float percentage of 39.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anghami Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 17135.0 shares worth more than $20047.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 18296.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21406.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.