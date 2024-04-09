Shares In Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) -34.19% Down, YTD

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.70M, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.44% during that session. The SHOT stock price is -224.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and 88.74% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Sporting 7.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SHOT stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Safety Shot Inc shares have moved -34.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) have changed 17.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 113.89% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.19% over the past 5 years.

SHOT Dividends

Safety Shot Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00 at a share yield of 0.00%.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.18% with a share float percentage of 11.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safety Shot Inc having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glenview Trust Co with over 2.09 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Glenview Trust Co held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.6 million and represent 5.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 51735.0 shares of worth $18903.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.