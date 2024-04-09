Shares In H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) 21.03% Up, YTD

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.90B, closed the recent trade at $40.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -24.61% off its 52-week high price of $50.43 and 25.38% above the 52-week low of $30.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Sporting -0.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HTHT stock price touched $40.47 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, H World Group Limited ADR shares have moved 21.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed 16.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that H World Group Limited ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.60%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.90% and 21.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $702.71 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $837.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.05%.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 27 and May 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 1.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.40% with a share float percentage of 49.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with H World Group Limited ADR having a total of 404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 29.23 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 8.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 16.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $664.28 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 8.00% shares in the company for having 26.13 million shares of worth $1.06 billion while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $117.17 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.