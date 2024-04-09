SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ICU) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -3.66%

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -1.12 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.47M, closed the recent trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.66% during that session. The ICU stock price is -290.62% off its 52-week high price of $2.50 and 75.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.14 million shares.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Sporting -3.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ICU stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 17.95%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares have moved 43.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed -21.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 09 and April 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.43% with a share float percentage of 1.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaStar Medical Holding Corp having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 55375.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28795.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 12405.0 shares of worth $6450.0 while later fund manager owns 9979.0 shares of worth $5189.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.