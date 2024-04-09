Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)’s 3.85% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the recent trade at $3.91 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The RKLB stock price is -105.88% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 4.86% above the 52-week low of $3.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.83 million shares.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RKLB stock price touched $3.91 or saw a rise of 3.22%. Year-to-date, Rocket Lab USA Inc shares have moved -29.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) have changed -11.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.42.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rocket Lab USA Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.26%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $94.99 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $54.9 million and $61.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.00% for the current quarter and 71.90% for the next.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.45% with a share float percentage of 62.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Lab USA Inc having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VK Services, LLC with over 74.75 million shares worth more than $448.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, VK Services, LLC held 15.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 48.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $293.29 million and represent 10.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 8.06 million shares of worth $48.35 million while later fund manager owns 7.61 million shares of worth $47.99 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.