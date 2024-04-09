Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.06M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 8.49% during that session. The QH stock price is -757.14% off its 52-week high price of $5.40 and 47.62% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.44K shares.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Sporting 8.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QH stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 16.0%. Year-to-date, Quhuo Ltd ADR shares have moved -57.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH) have changed -48.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 9000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.44% over the past 6 months.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.53% with a share float percentage of 17.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quhuo Ltd ADR having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 5595.0 shares worth more than $3519.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1887.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.