QuantumScape Corp (QS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) has a beta value of 4.76 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.12B, closed the recent trade at $6.28 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.36% during that session. The QS stock price is -120.7% off its 52-week high price of $13.86 and 20.54% above the 52-week low of $4.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.42 million shares.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting 2.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QS stock price touched $6.28 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corp shares have moved -9.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) have changed 4.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.28.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.38%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.80% and 26.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -1.39% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.59% with a share float percentage of 43.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corp having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.55 million shares worth more than $188.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 14.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.21 million and represent 3.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 7.96 million shares of worth $63.62 million while later fund manager owns 6.27 million shares of worth $50.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.