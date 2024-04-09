PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $978.42M, closed the last trade at $5.95 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.59% during that session. The PCT stock price is -99.83% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 2.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PCT stock price touched $5.95 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have moved 46.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.35.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.26%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.30% and 57.10% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.15 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -650.29% over the past 5 years.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.43% with a share float percentage of 79.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 29.19 million shares worth more than $312.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 17.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.82 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 4.25 million shares of worth $45.48 million while later fund manager owns 3.38 million shares of worth $36.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.