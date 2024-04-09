Planet Labs PBC (PL) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $599.89M, closed the last trade at $2.10 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The PL stock price is -138.1% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 5.24% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PL stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Planet Labs PBC shares have moved -14.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) have changed -5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.64.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Planet Labs PBC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.00%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.98 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next earnings report on March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.88% with a share float percentage of 56.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Labs PBC having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 31.94 million shares worth more than $102.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alphabet Inc. held 12.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 17.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.47 million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 5.8 million shares of worth $18.68 million while later fund manager owns 4.91 million shares of worth $15.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.