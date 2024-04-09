Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 17.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.20B, closed the last trade at $15.64 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The PBR stock price is -14.51% off its 52-week high price of $17.91 and 40.54% above the 52-week low of $9.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.85 million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PBR stock price touched $15.64 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares have moved -2.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) have changed -6.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.14%, compared to -28.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.50% and 2.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.1 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $26.84 billion and $23.02 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.50% for the current quarter and 14.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -8.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.80%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.21 at a share yield of 7.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.08% with a share float percentage of 22.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR having a total of 656 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 211.01 million shares worth more than $2.92 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, GQG Partners LLC held 5.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 57.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $793.22 million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 48.71 million shares of worth $715.05 million while later fund manager owns 44.26 million shares of worth $612.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.