Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Shares Are Up 274.38% YTD

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $883.31M, closed the recent trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The CATX stock price is -6.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 86.67% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 million shares.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CATX stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 274.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) have changed 26.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 405.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

CATX Dividends

Perspective Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.08% with a share float percentage of 10.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perspective Therapeutics Inc having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 12.72 million shares worth more than $8.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.57 million and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 9.67 million shares of worth $6.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $1.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.