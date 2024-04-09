PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD): What Makes The Stock Good?

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.14B, closed the recent trade at $119.03 per share which meant it gained $1.41 on the day or 1.20% during that session. The PDD stock price is -28.53% off its 52-week high price of $152.99 and 49.87% above the 52-week low of $59.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.72 million shares.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting 1.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PDD stock price touched $119.03 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares have moved -18.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed 7.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.12%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.30% and 37.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.00%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.43 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.51 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.45 billion and $5.97 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 134.40% for the current quarter and 109.50% for the next.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 24 and May 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.66% with a share float percentage of 31.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDD Holdings Inc ADR having a total of 1,004 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 31.17 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.67 billion and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 10.35 million shares of worth $1.02 billion while later fund manager owns 6.04 million shares of worth $542.2 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.