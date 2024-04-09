Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) has a beta value of 6.68 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $785.15M, closed the last trade at $11.14 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 4.40% during that session. The PGY stock price is -204.85% off its 52-week high price of $33.96 and 20.11% above the 52-week low of $8.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting 4.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PGY stock price touched $11.14 or saw a rise of 0.18%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have moved -32.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed -38.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 295.83%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.30% and 89.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $225.96 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $236.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $186.64 million and $195.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.10% for the current quarter and 21.10% for the next.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.