Nustar Energy L P (NS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.88B, closed the recent trade at $22.77 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The NS stock price is -7.6% off its 52-week high price of $24.50 and 35.44% above the 52-week low of $14.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 881.06K shares.

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NS stock price touched $22.77 or saw a rise of 3.31%. Year-to-date, Nustar Energy L P shares have moved 21.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) have changed -4.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Nustar Energy L P (NS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nustar Energy L P shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.57%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 233.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $411.79 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $419.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 84.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.90%.

NS Dividends

Nustar Energy L P is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 7.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.44% with a share float percentage of 70.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nustar Energy L P having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 20.37 million shares worth more than $349.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 18.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 15.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.88 million and represent 13.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 13.96% shares in the company for having 15.48 million shares of worth $259.43 million while later fund manager owns 14.67 million shares of worth $245.84 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 13.23% of company’s outstanding stock.