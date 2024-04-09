Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 10.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.25B, closed the last trade at $19.39 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The NCLH stock price is -17.33% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 36.0% above the 52-week low of $12.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.97 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NCLH stock price touched $19.39 or saw a rise of 5.18%. Year-to-date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares have moved -3.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) have changed -1.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.57%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 136.70% and 3.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.24 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.36 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.02% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 81.95% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.20%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.57% with a share float percentage of 71.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd having a total of 718 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48.67 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 35.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $778.87 million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.20% shares in the company for having 17.85 million shares of worth $388.57 million while later fund manager owns 13.17 million shares of worth $286.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.