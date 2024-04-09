Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.29% Fall

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 18.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.23B, closed the last trade at $3.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The NOK stock price is -42.82% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 15.52% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.96 million shares.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting -0.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NOK stock price touched $3.48 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corp ADR shares have moved 1.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have changed -5.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corp ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.58%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.09 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 18.46% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.72%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 3.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.57% with a share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corp ADR having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 91.77 million shares worth more than $381.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Folketrygdfondet, with the holding of over 18.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.93 million and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 70.93 million shares of worth $295.06 million while later fund manager owns 5.34 million shares of worth $22.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.