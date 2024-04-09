NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Shares Have Loss -0.99% Over The Past Month

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 10.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.31B, closed the last trade at $7.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -5.34% during that session. The NXE stock price is -11.28% off its 52-week high price of $8.88 and 56.27% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.74 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Sporting -5.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NXE stock price touched $7.98 or saw a rise of 10.14%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd shares have moved 14.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) have changed -0.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NexGen Energy Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 18.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 88.13% over the past 5 years.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.39% with a share float percentage of 52.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexGen Energy Ltd having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 21.15 million shares worth more than $99.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 4.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 16.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.29 million and represent 3.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 22.3 million shares of worth $133.15 million while later fund manager owns 10.18 million shares of worth $47.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.