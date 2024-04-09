MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 8.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.31M, closed the recent trade at $2.92 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 13.62% during that session. The MYMD stock price is -2314.38% off its 52-week high price of $70.50 and 29.11% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45090.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.41K shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Sporting 13.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MYMD stock price touched $2.92 or saw a rise of 16.57%. Year-to-date, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -62.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) have changed -8.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 93380.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.88% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 179.90%.

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.41% with a share float percentage of 10.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.46 million shares worth more than $2.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 million and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $1.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $0.55 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.