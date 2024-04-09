Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.83M, closed the recent trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -7.58% during that session. The MTEM stock price is -416.39% off its 52-week high price of $9.45 and 8.2% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 92370.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.44K shares.

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) trade information

Sporting -7.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MTEM stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 10.29%. Year-to-date, Molecular Templates Inc shares have moved -50.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) have changed -47.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 27300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Molecular Templates Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -127.40% and 83.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.25 million and $6.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 162.20% for the current quarter and -10.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -80.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

MTEM Dividends

Molecular Templates Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.85% with a share float percentage of 67.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Templates Inc having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $5.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bellevue Group AG held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.4 million and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 68730.0 shares of worth $0.49 million while later fund manager owns 37771.0 shares of worth $0.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.