LQR House Inc (LQR) Has Fallen -7.63%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company closed the recent trade at $1.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -7.63% during that session. The LQR stock price is -21704.51% off its 52-week high price of $290.00 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74060.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 832.44K shares.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) trade information

Sporting -7.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LQR stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 13.05%. Year-to-date, LQR House Inc shares have moved -47.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) have changed -11.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 38840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

LQR House Inc (LQR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LQR House Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -151.15%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,492.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.33 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

LQR Dividends

LQR House Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LQR House Inc having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company.