Longeveron Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.99M, closed the recent trade at $1.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -7.91% during that session. The LGVN stock price is -2122.22% off its 52-week high price of $44.00 and 7.58% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 896.76K shares.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Sporting -7.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LGVN stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 63.8%. Year-to-date, Longeveron Inc shares have moved -85.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) have changed -61.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 15400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Longeveron Inc (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Longeveron Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -89.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.24% over the past 5 years.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.43% with a share float percentage of 27.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Longeveron Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.4 million while later fund manager owns 65090.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.