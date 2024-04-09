Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.45B, closed the recent trade at $2.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The LYG stock price is -1.87% off its 52-week high price of $2.72 and 29.59% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.90 million shares.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LYG stock price touched $2.67 or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares have moved 11.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) have changed 8.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.91%, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -15.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.30%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 4.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.