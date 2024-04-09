Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) has a beta value of 4.06 and has seen 73.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.89M, closed the recent trade at $3.26 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 127.97% during that session. The LASE stock price is -39.88% off its 52-week high price of $4.56 and 79.45% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 458.55K shares.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Sporting 127.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LASE stock price touched $3.26 or saw a rise of 26.24%. Year-to-date, Laser Photonics Corp shares have moved 176.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 131.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) have changed 69.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

LASE Dividends

Laser Photonics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.61% with a share float percentage of 3.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Laser Photonics Corp having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 91809.0 shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 61753.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 59452.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 32357.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.