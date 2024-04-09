Knightscope Inc (KSCP) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.60M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 9.14% during that session. The KSCP stock price is -267.21% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 40.98% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Sporting 9.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KSCP stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Knightscope Inc shares have moved 0.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) have changed 25.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Knightscope Inc (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.95% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.9 million and $3.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.70% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.96% over the past 5 years.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.31% with a share float percentage of 5.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Knightscope Inc having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $0.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 1.01 million shares of worth $0.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.