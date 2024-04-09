Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 11.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.75B, closed the last trade at $18.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The KMI stock price is -1.96% off its 52-week high price of $18.72 and 13.45% above the 52-week low of $15.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.28 million shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KMI stock price touched $18.36 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, Kinder Morgan Inc shares have moved 4.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have changed 2.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinder Morgan Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.35%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.47 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.87% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 12.84% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.30%.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.13 at a share yield of 6.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.39% with a share float percentage of 73.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinder Morgan Inc having a total of 1,747 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 173.46 million shares worth more than $2.99 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 156.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.69 billion and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 59.29 million shares of worth $1.02 billion while later fund manager owns 53.69 million shares of worth $924.6 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.