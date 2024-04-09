Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $364.81M, closed the last trade at $3.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -7.27% during that session. The IVVD stock price is -69.93% off its 52-week high price of $5.20 and 67.97% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 816.08K shares.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Sporting -7.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IVVD stock price touched $3.06 or saw a rise of 27.83%. Year-to-date, Invivyd Inc shares have moved -22.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) have changed -19.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invivyd Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 87.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.01%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.60% and 6.50% for the next quarter.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.86% with a share float percentage of 78.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invivyd Inc having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.94 million shares worth more than $10.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 9.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.71 million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $5.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $1.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.