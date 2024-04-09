Investors In Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Will Start Making Money Again

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) has a beta value of 2.96 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the recent trade at $6.05 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 3.87% during that session. The BORR stock price is -46.61% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 7.27% above the 52-week low of $5.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Sporting 3.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BORR stock price touched $6.05 or saw a rise of 5.47%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Ltd shares have moved -16.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) have changed -7.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $239 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $244.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00 at a share yield of 0.00%.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.36% with a share float percentage of 75.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Ltd having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.96 million shares worth more than $105.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Folketrygdfondet, with the holding of over 10.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.48 million and represent 4.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 5.22 million shares of worth $36.48 million while later fund manager owns 5.19 million shares of worth $39.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.