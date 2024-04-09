Investor Trust Slackened After Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) Shares Gained By $2.73

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 8.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the last trade at $29.82 per share which meant it gained $2.73 on the day or 10.08% during that session. The MODN stock price is -20.59% off its 52-week high price of $35.96 and 29.91% above the 52-week low of $20.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.29K shares.

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) trade information

Sporting 10.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MODN stock price touched $29.82 or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, Model N Inc shares have moved 10.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have changed 19.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.22.

Model N Inc (MODN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Model N Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.41%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.20% and 5.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.14 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.83% over the past 5 years.

MODN Dividends

Model N Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.76% with a share float percentage of 108.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Model N Inc having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with over 3.8 million shares worth more than $134.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.6 million and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.68% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $90.76 million while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $65.99 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.15% of company’s outstanding stock.