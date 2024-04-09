Investor Trust Slackened After Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) Shares Dropped By -$0.1

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.09M, closed the last trade at $2.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -1325.27% off its 52-week high price of $38.91 and -0.73% below the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Sporting -3.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MAXN stock price touched $2.73 or saw a rise of 14.42%. Year-to-date, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd shares have moved -61.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) have changed -31.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.40% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $235.96 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $242.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $323.5 million and $318.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -27.10% for the current quarter and -23.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.74% over the past 5 years.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between April 15 and April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.06% with a share float percentage of 91.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 1.92 million shares worth more than $54.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.57 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $14.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $8.98 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.