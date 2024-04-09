Investor Confidence Shakens After Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Share Prices Gain $0.31

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.02B, closed the recent trade at $15.17 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The AGI stock price is -0.66% off its 52-week high price of $15.27 and 28.94% above the 52-week low of $10.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 million shares.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Sporting 2.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AGI stock price touched $15.17 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Alamos Gold Inc. shares have moved 12.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) have changed 13.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alamos Gold Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.32%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $272 million for the current quarter. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 7.55% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.89%.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.50% with a share float percentage of 69.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alamos Gold Inc. having a total of 466 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 48.39 million shares worth more than $733.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 14.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $218.46 million and represent 3.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 5.34% shares in the company for having 21.19 million shares of worth $321.06 million while later fund manager owns 17.89 million shares of worth $270.98 million as of Feb 28, 2024, which makes it owner of about 4.51% of company’s outstanding stock.